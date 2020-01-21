Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 59,675 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,675 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,198,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,447,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 185,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,965 shares of company stock worth $4,326,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

