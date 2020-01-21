Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,402,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,606,000 after acquiring an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.60.

Shares of RE stock opened at $279.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.86 and its 200 day moving average is $260.19. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $208.01 and a twelve month high of $281.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

