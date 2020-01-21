Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 680 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,944,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,510,000 after acquiring an additional 526,267 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 345,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDG opened at $636.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $341.75 and a 12-month high of $638.95. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $32.50 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.08.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total value of $5,488,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,999.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,715 shares of company stock valued at $49,593,340. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

