Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,600 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 218.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $89.04. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $77.02 and a 12 month high of $96.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

