Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 963 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Chemed worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chemed by 7.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chemed by 9.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth $53,733,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Chemed by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.25.

In other news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total transaction of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $3,679,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $473.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.42 and its 200-day moving average is $419.58. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.11 and a fifty-two week high of $475.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

