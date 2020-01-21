Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,850 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 45.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $157.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average of $153.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

