Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $324,440,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,326,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,451,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after acquiring an additional 521,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 959,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 422,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

