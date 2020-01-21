Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

