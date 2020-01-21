Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after buying an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,315,000 after buying an additional 536,989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12,911.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after buying an additional 1,607,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,414,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,461,000 after buying an additional 165,465 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

