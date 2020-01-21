NIX (NIX) Trading Up 6% This Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 6% against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $32.15 and $5.60. NIX has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $87,001.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,720.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.99 or 0.01937887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.03903922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00659759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00759453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00102754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010330 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00604531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $32.15, $18.94, $7.50, $24.68, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

