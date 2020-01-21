Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

NBLX opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Viens acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

