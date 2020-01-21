NoLimitCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $371,791.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $371,791.00 and approximately $2,849.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,321,710 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.