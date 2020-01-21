Nord/LB Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €49.00 Price Target

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €49.00 ($56.98) target price by Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HLE. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.81 ($52.11).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of ETR HLE traded down €0.46 ($0.53) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €46.44 ($54.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 12-month high of €50.85 ($59.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.