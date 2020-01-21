Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.57. 1,754,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,399. Northern Trust has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $1,084,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

