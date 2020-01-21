Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 15.1% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $36,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.93. 698,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,482. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

