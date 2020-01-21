Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. 828,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

