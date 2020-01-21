Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 633.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,144,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,903.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after buying an additional 104,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,230,000 after buying an additional 96,274 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.61. The company had a trading volume of 563,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,018. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $120.37 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

