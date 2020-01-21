Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cougar Global Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,072. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $110.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

