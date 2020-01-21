Nyerium Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,406.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. Nyerium has a market cap of $5,406.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.73 or 0.03606671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00205322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium’s total supply is 31,140,827 coins and its circulating supply is 26,256,199 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BiteBTC, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.