Oceanlab (OCL) Price Down 84.7% This Week

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Oceanlab has traded 84.7% lower against the dollar. One Oceanlab token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Oceanlab has a total market cap of $933.00 and $12.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.03636614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00128451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Oceanlab Token Profile

OCL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oceanlab is www.oceanlab.eu.

Buying and Selling Oceanlab

Oceanlab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oceanlab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oceanlab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

