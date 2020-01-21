ODEM (ODE) Trading Up 14.9% This Week

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. Over the last week, ODEM has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and $391,244.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.03581134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127688 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. The official website for ODEM is odem.io.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

