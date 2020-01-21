OFS Credit Company Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of -152.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.