OKCash Price Tops $0.0264 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $20,658.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 39% higher against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052892 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072530 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,744.64 or 1.00275443 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038252 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,960,014 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.