OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 582 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,326,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $483,832,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 485,416 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,869,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,175. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $174.53 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

