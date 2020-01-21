OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $4,829,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,286. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.09.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.