OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,138,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,862,072. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

