OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 24,216.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,720 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.20% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $12,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,549,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930,654. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.