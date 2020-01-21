OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.50 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,584,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $382,165,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,810,000 after buying an additional 321,281 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,760,000 after buying an additional 3,405,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,863,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,599,000 after buying an additional 400,105 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,722,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

