OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Laffer Investments increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $308.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,304. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.97 and a 200-day moving average of $295.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

