OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. 21,767,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,189,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

