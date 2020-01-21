OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $6.62 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for 2.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.47. 4,196,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,730. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.