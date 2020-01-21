OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. 28,341,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,388,229. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

