OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after purchasing an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 25.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 2,291.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 677,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.85. 949,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.65.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

