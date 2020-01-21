OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Albemarle by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after buying an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,729,000 after buying an additional 420,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after buying an additional 417,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,836,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

NYSE:ALB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. 2,312,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $68.18. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $197,004.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

