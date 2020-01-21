OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 13,659 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 145.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. 1,431,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $80.57 and a one year high of $94.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

