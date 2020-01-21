OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 4,952 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,809,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,439 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 290,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 193,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,705 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 136,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.52. 920,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,874. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0806 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

