OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 12,846.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,495,000 after buying an additional 8,094,852 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after buying an additional 1,250,545 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,292,000 after buying an additional 725,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,441,000 after buying an additional 612,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $120.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,590,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,075. The company has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

