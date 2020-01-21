OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 4,993 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.23. 2,036,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,510. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.47 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.83.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

