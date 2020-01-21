OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 761 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.07. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.99. The firm has a market cap of $151.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

