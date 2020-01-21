OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Takes $2.46 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,397,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,474,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

TFC stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $56.28. 6,698,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

