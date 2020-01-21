OmiseGO (OMG) Trading Up 14% Over Last Week

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $112.65 million and $57.57 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00009276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinExchange, Bithumb and Bittrex. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Independent Reserve, Upbit, Coinone, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, Coinsuper, Liqui, ABCC, BX Thailand, Hotbit, COSS, Ovis, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Iquant, Braziliex, Binance, Fatbtc, IDEX, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, CoinEx, Bitbns, Tidex, GOPAX, DragonEX, Koinex, CoinBene, Poloniex, FCoin, BigONE, Huobi, Bittrex, Coinrail, Neraex, Mercatox, BitForex, TOPBTC, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, BitMart, ChaoEX, OKEx, Zebpay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, IDAX, ZB.COM, AirSwap, DDEX, TDAX, BitBay, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, IDCM, DigiFinex, Exmo, C2CX, Radar Relay, Crex24, B2BX, Bithumb and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

