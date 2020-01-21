Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

