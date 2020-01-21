Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,670 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,465,000 after buying an additional 1,646,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 497.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 339,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,237,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,471,000 after acquiring an additional 338,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 147.6% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 562,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after acquiring an additional 335,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

