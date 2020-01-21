Ondori (RSTR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Ondori has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $217.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ondori has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Ondori coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022117 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042655 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000688 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ondori Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

