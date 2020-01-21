OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $644,036.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.86 or 0.05587719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033802 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127671 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.