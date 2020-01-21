Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Tops $418.97 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00007592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Koinex, HitBTC and BCEX. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $418.97 million and approximately $327.72 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Hotbit, Upbit, Bitbns, Indodax, Huobi, OKEx, Binance, BCEX, Koinex, BitMart, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

