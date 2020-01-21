Open Platform (OPEN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $721.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $830,415.00 and $721.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

