Open Trading Network (OTN) Price Reaches $0.0111

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $22,454.00 and $316.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last week, Open Trading Network has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.03610452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00205264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.