Orbitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $856,941.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $856,941.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.01249289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052892 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00218732 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072530 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001970 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.