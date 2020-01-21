Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after buying an additional 165,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after buying an additional 1,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,295,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 207.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 1,135,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 51.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 398,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ORC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. 757,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,915. The company has a market cap of $397.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $7.15.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.27%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.